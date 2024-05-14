Golfers flee as tornado touches down on course designed by Tiger Woods in Missouri

Footage shows an “insane” tornado ripping through the Payne’s Valley golf course in Missouri on Monday 13 May.

In the dramatic videos, a twister is seen forming over the course - designed by legendary golfer Tiger Woods - as the people filming take cover and drive away in buggies.

Payne’s Valley golf course is located in Branson, Missouri.

It is the first public-access golf course designed by 82-time PGA Tour winner Woods and his golf course design firm, TGR Design.

Payne’s Valley features 19 holes.