Putin intends on ‘undoing the good’ of Mikhail Gorbachev, says Boris Johnson

Outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson has said Vladimir Putin is intending to “undo the good” of late Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

“What I worry about today is the current leadership in Moscow”, said the Tory leader to Sky News.

He added: “There is intent on a revanchist attempt, a revenge-driven attempt to recreate that Soviet empire and you’re seeing that in Ukraine today.”

Mikhail Gorbachev passed away aged 91 on Tuesday 30 August, and was best known for bringing a peaceful end to the Cold War in the 1980s.

