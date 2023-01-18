How will the new anti-strike bill affect workers?

The government is proposing anti-strike legislation in response to widespread industrial action across several sectors.

Nurses, train workers, and teachers are among those who have voted to walk out in disputes.

The Conservatives’ draft Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill has passed a second reading in the House of Commons to reach the committee stage.

If made into law, the legislation would impose “minimum service levels”, meaning that some union members would have to continue working during a strike.

