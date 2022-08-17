Inflation: Nadhim Zahawi says government is working on £37bn package to help families

Nadhim Zahawi has announced that the government will provide a £37bn support package for families to tackle the cost of living crisis as inflation hits 10.1%.

Around 13 million people, double current numbers, could be pushed into debt when energy bills are predicted to rocket to £3,600.

The government’s package includes “further payments for those on the lowest incomes, pensioners and the disabled, and £400 off energy bills for everyone in the coming months.”

“We’ll prepare all the options ready for the incoming prime minister on 5 September to hit the ground running,” Mr Zahawi said.

