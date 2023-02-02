When Rishi Sunak succeeded Liz Truss as prime minister after her short tenure, he promised “integrity” and to fix the “mistakes” of his predecessor.

The MP for Richmond (Yorkshire) became the UK’s third and final prime minister of 2022, making history as the country’s first Hindu leader and youngest for more than 200 years.

A series of challenges have dominated his premiership so far: soaring inflation, sky-high energy bills, industrial disputes, and scandals within his own cabinet.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.