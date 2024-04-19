CCTV shows moment grandmother knocked to ground by e-scooter rider

A grandmother has described the shocking moment an e-scooter crashed into her outside her home, leaving her badly injured.

CCTV from Shirley Smith’s home in Northamptonshire captured the moment she was hit by the e-scooter on 9 April.

Mrs Smith was left with bad bruising all over her body and is still seeking medical treatment.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday (19 April), Mrs Smith said: “It literally came from nowhere and ran into me.

“It just happened so quickly.”

Mrs Smith and her husband Mike are now calling for harsher punishments for e-scooter riders breaking the law.

Northamptonshire Police said they were investigating the collision but nobody has yet been arrested.