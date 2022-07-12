The Greek and Bulgarian prime ministers inaugurated on Friday (8 July) a new gas pipeline, turning on the tap together.

Greek leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis commented: “This production, storage, and liquification are key to increasing our access to natural gas and decreasing our reliance on Russian natural gas.”

The two countries hope the new line, which will supply natural gas from Azerbaijan to Bulgaria, will contribute to ending Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, as the Soviet nation cut off its deliveries to Bulgaria this April over its refusal to pay in roubles.

