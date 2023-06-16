A Syrian man found his brother among shipwreck survivors in Greece on Friday 16 June, tearfully reuniting with him through a blue gate.

Fadi, who came from the Netherlands, embraced his 18-year-old brother Mohammad at the port of Kalamata, where survivors of the deadly shipwreck were being held and cared for in a warehouse.

Both appeared visibly moved during the emotional reunion.

At least 78 migrants were killed in the shipwreck off the Greek coast on Wednesday and hopes of survivors dwindled as fears grew that hundreds more, including children, may have drowned inside the crowded vessel’s hold.