British holidaymakers have described Greece as looking like “hell on earth” as wildfires devastated Rhodes and Corfu.

At least 19,000 people have been moved from homes and hotels in Rhodes as blazes tore through forest with flames reaching coastal resorts on the southeast coast.

Corfu officials have blamed fires on the island as arson but say that most are under control.

One British traveller, who has arrived back in the UK after being evacuated from Greece, told BBC Breakfast: “Close up, it looked like hell on earth... I just hope everybody is okay.”