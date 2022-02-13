Greek farmers threaten to block highways in rising energy costs protest

Greek farmers blocked a highway with tractors and poured cans of milk on the ground to protest against rising energy costs on Sunday (13 February).

Protestors created a barricade with hundreds of tractors to disrupt one of the major transport routes outside the city of Larissa.

Amid the rising energy costs in all of Europe, Greek farmers are demanding subsidies to reduce their fuel costs and an end to the electricity price adjustment cost.

Greece has among the highest taxes on fuel in the EU, accounting for about two-thirds of the price.