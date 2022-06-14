Jason Miller, 42, is one of the 223 survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire who almost lost his family on the night of 14 June 2017.

Five years after the tragedy which killed 72 people, Jason, his wife and three children, have been rehoused in a flat that has multiple issues, from water in the walls to bricks falling down.

“I feel angry, you’d think that after what my family had gone through, we didn’t need any more disruption”, Jason told Independent TV.

