Watch: Punxsutawney Phil makes his Groundhog Day 2025 prediction

Watch as Punxsutawney Phil makes his much-anticipated Groundhog Day 2025 prediction.

Phil issued his weather verdict as the sun rose on Sunday (2 February), and revealed to the world whether there will be wintry conditions for the next six weeks or the relief of an early spring.

The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots in European folklore, but it took Bill Murray’s 1993 movie to transform it into what it is today,