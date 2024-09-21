Animal rights activists staged a protest outside the new Gucci store as it opened in Edinburgh on Friday 20 September, urging the luxury brand to end the use of reptile skins.

Demonstrators from People from the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) stood outside the shop holding signs that said “Gucci: ban wild-animal skins”.

Footage posted on social media showed the two people walking into the store on Multrees Walk holding the signs aloft before they were escorted out of the shop and down the street by security guards.