Video: Scores climb Guinea football stadium walls to escape crush

Harrowing footage shows scores of people climbing the walls of a Guinea football stadium to escape a deadly crush.

Dozens of football fans, including children, were reportedly killed in a stampede during a local tournament match in Nzerekore in Guinea, held in honour of the country’s military leader Mamadi Doumbouya.

The chaos on Sunday (1 December) began after fans of the visiting team, Labe, protested a referee’s decision and started throwing stones which led to a crowd surge onto the field. Police are reported to have used tear gas to try and disperse the crowd.