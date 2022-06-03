Double gun salute at Tower of London marks Queen’s platinum jubilee

A double gun salute took place at the Tower of London on Thursday (2 June) to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee.

124 rounds were fired in celebration of the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

Other commemorative events included the Trooping the Colour ceremony and lighting beacons across the country.

A thanksgiving service will be held on Friday, however the Queen will not be in attendance due to experiencing "some discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

