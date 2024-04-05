Moment gunman opens fire in city centre street and shoots man in neck

A gunman chased his terrified victim down a city centre street before opening fire and shooting him in the neck.

Hayden Frost then jumped on an e-bike to flee from the scene on 10 September, while his victim was left with bullet wounds to his neck.

Frost, 26, had earlier followed the man to the Iron Horse Pub, on the Flaxley Road, where he was caught on CCTV hiding in a bush and watching his movements as he socialised with friends.

The man left the pub and walked to a nearby cashpoint, where Frost emerged and chased him before shooting several times.

Frost was sentenced to 32 years in prison at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday (3 April) after he was convicted of attempted murder.