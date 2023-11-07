Actress Julianne Moore spoke at a gun control rally outside the US Supreme Court on Tuesday 7 November.

The court is hearing arguments in a high-stakes case that pits the Second Amendment right to bear arms against a law that seeks to protect victims of domestic violence.

Justices will decide whether or not abusers under domestic violence restraining orders have the constitutional right to own guns.

Hundreds of gun safety advocates - including Ms Moore - joined a rally in Washington DC calling on the Supreme Court to “protect survivors” and “disarm domestic violence”.