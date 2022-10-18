Experts believe there are a number of gut problems that could “sound the alarm” for motor neurone disease years before developing any brain symptoms.

Researchers at the University of Aberdeen

“Patients can have problems with thinking, problems with their gut. So weight loss, nausea,” Dr Jenna Gregory explained.

“The thing that causes motor neurone disease is the fact that these proteins clump inside the cells in the brain, but we’ve found that these proteins can also accumulate in the gut.”

Signs of the disease can be detected outside of the brain “years before” symptoms are found.

