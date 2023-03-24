Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer apologises to witness for being an ‘ass’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney apologised to a witness on Thursday (23 March), saying he was sorry for “being an ass” during the star’s ski collision civil trial.

Stephen Owens admitted that he may have overstepped the mark while cross-examining Polly Sanderson Grasham - daughter of Terry Sanderson - who is suing the Hollywood star.

“I need to apologise, I was being an ass earlier,” he said.

“It was wrong for me to triangulate you, your dad, your sister, and your mom. I ask for your forgiveness.”

