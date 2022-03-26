Shocking CCTV footage captured the moment a man slammed a 20kg weight into a fellow gym-goer's head, fracturing his skull and leaving him covered in blood.

The "disturbing, motiveless attack" happened at a gym in Australia and shows Shane William Ryan carrying a weight before pretending to trip up.

As he "falls", the attacker lunges towards his victim and slams the weight into his face.

Mr Ryan left his victim covered in blood on the floor until an ambulance was called.

He has since been jailed for 19 months for the attack.

