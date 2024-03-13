What’s happening in Haiti right now?

The US State Department is warning Americans not to travel to Haiti as the Caribbean nation continues to grapple with spiralling gang violence after a state of emergency was declared last week.

On Monday, 11 March, Caribbean leaders and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met in Jamaica to urgently discuss the crisis.

Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry agreed to resign once a transitional presidential council is created.

The latest violence, which began on 29 February, has seen gang members burn down police stations and raid the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.