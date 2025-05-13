Halle Berry explains last-minute outfit after Cannes Festival rule change

Cannes Film Festival jury member Halle Berry revealed a last-minute wardrobe scramble due to the festival's recently updated dress code.

Speaking to journalists on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress explained that her original gown, designed by Gupta, fell foul of the new regulations concerning oversized trains.

"I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train's too big," Berry stated, adding, "I had to make a pivot."

"But the nudity part I do think is probably also a good rule," the Monster's Ball actress commented.

The new rules explicitly prohibit nudity on the red carpet and discourage "voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train," which can obstruct other guests and complicate seating arrangements within the theatre.