Harry Pitman: 16-year-old boy charged with New Year’s Eve murder

A 16-year-old boy appeared in court on Saturday 6 January, and has been charged with the murder of Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, also 16, joined friends to watch fireworks on 31 December 2023, before being stabbed to death in Primrose Hill Park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The defendant from Westminster cannot be named because of his age.

He spoke in court only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and to tell his parents that he loved them as he was escorted into custody.