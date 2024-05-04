First AI-operated fighter jet takes US Air Force chief for a spin

An AI-controlled fighter jet has taken the US Air Force chief for a fly around, in a move that the country hopes will “build confidence” in the abilities of the technology.

Frank Kendall hopped into the orange and white F-16 fighter jet at Edwards Air Force Base, California, as the military projects to have 1,000 unmanned war planes by 2028.

“It’s a security risk not to have it. At this point, we have to have it,” Kendall said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The plane can fly 550 miles per hour, and produces pressure five times the force of gravity.