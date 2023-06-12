Watch: Lava spouts from Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano during spectacular eruption

Lava could be seen spouting up inside Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano on Sunday night (11 June).

Kilauea, Hawaii’s second-largest volcano, began erupting last Wednesday after a three-month pause.

Officials have urged tourists to be respectful when flocking to a national park on the Big Island to get a glimpse of the latest eruption of one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

“Out of respect for the cultural and spiritual significance of a volcanic eruption and the crater area for many kamaʻaina, the Hawaii Tourism Authority urges mindfulness when planning a visit to the volcano,” the agency said in a statement, using a Hawaiian word often used to describe residents.