Heart attack survivors share their symptoms in new ‘life-saving’ NHS campaign

Heart attack survivors are sharing their stories and key symptoms they experienced as part of a new NHS campaign to help the public recognise when something is wrong.

Nearly half (45 per cent) of adult say they were not confident they could recognise the signs of a heart attack, rising to over half (51 per cent) in those aged over 55 – who are typically more at risk.

It's thought that nine in ten people who receive early treatment in hospital for heart attack symptoms survive.