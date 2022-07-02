Heartstopper cast members confront anti-LGBT protesters at Pride in London

Heartstopper cast members joined a Pride in London attendee in confronting a group of anti-LGBT protesters at the march on Saturday (2 July).Tens of thousands of people gathered in central London as the march celebrated its 50th anniversary.This video, taken by Sky News journalist Scott Beasley, shows Joe Locke, Sebastian Croft, and Corinna Brown waving their middle fingers and dancing to Whitney Houston as anti-LGBT protesters pull on a Pride attendee.

