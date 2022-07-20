A Wennington resident who “lost everything” after a wildfire burned down his house during the heatwave on Tuesday, 19 July, has spoken of the devastation his family suffered.

Alfie Stock’s family home was destroyed after a grass fire started in a neighbour’s garden.

“So many houses are gone... from something so small to within 10 minutes,” Stock said.

“Everyone got out alright, which is the main thing, it’s just stuff, [we’ve] lost everything.”

London Fire Brigade declared a major incident on Tuesday as multiple fires broke out during temperatures topping 40C.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.