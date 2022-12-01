Egyptians call on British Museum to return ancient Rosetta Stone

Egyptians are calling for the return of the Rosetta Stone, which has been on display in the British Museum since 1802.

The institution’s most visited piece is the subject of a petition that has received more than 110,000 signatures, launched last month by Zahi Hawass, Egypt’s former minister for antiquities affairs.

“It is the time Egyptian identity comes back home. We are not asking the British Museum to return the 100,000 Egyptian pieces they have, we just ask them to return one item,” Mr Hawass said.

The petition also demands the Louvre return the sculptured Dendera zodiac.

