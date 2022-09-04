HMS Prince of Wales brought back to base after breaking down off Isle of Wight

Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales has been brought back to its base after breaking down off the Isle of White

The £3 billion warship departed for the US last Saturday (27 August) for diplomatic visits before it suffered a mechanical fault.

It was then announced that its sister ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, would sail to the states next week to fulfil the US duties, which included flight trials with the F-35B Lightning jets.

Footage shows the aircraft carrier slowly pulling into Portsmouth Naval Base.

