Homeless boy’s desperate Christmas wish to Santa revealed by Starmer at PMQs

An 11-year-old boy has written to Father Christmas asking for his old toys back and a “forever home”, Labour leader Keir Starmer revealed in a heated Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (13 December).

Mr Starmer spoke of the 400,000 children homeless this Christmas and accused Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of being “utterly tone deaf”.

Mr Starmer said: “Liam Walker wrote a letter to Santa saying ‘Please can I have a forever home?’. I don’t want new toys, I just want my old ones.

“I want to be happy again.”