You’ll neigh-ver believe it: Horse falls into Oklahoma swimming pool

Police officers came to the rescue of a horse after the animal had fallen into a swimming pool.

Officers from the Oklahoma City Police Department used a rope fashioned into a bridle to pull the horse from the water, as this bodycam footage shows.

Police were called to a property in Springlake on 29 July, after the horse was found standing in the corner of the pool.

An Oklahoma City Police spokesman said: “You know it’s a hot day in Oklahoma when the pony gets in the pool.”

The horse was not injured.