Paul Pelosi released from hospital after San Francisco attack

Paul Pelosi has been released from a San Francisco hospital after he was attacked with a hammer by an assailant who broke into the home he shares with his wife, House speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The 82-year-old underwent surgery for a fractured skull and other injuries after the attack on 28 October.

“Paul remains under doctors’ care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence. He is now home,” Ms Pelosi said.

David DePape, 42, a Canadian citizen, has been charged with multiple crimes, including assault, attempted murder, and attempted kidnapping.

