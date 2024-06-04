Hot air balloon strikes power lines in Indiana, seriously injuring several passengers

Watch the moment a hot air balloon strikes power lines in Indiana, injuring all three people onboard.

Federal investigators are looking into what caused the incident, which happened shortly before 7pm in the northwestern town of Hebron on Sunday 2 June.

First responders with the Lowell Fire Department later located the balloon in a field with the basket still attached and three people inside.

“There was evidence on the passenger basket that electrical current passed from the power lines to the basket and injured the three people in the basket,” the fire department confirmed.

Due to the severe extent of the burn injuries, two medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Two patients were then transported by air to Chicago-area hospitals, while the pilot was transported to a local hospital by ambulance, authorities added.