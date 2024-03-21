Hot air balloon bursts into flames after crashing into power lines in Minnesota

A hot air balloon burst into flames after it crashed into power lines in Minnesota on Wednesday, 20 March.

The balloon’s pilot “was trying to land in a field when a gust of wind pushed it into a power line” along Highway 63 in Rochester, the city’s police department said.

A brush fire broke out after the basket disconnected and fell around 20-30 feet to the ground with three people inside.

Two occupants sustained minor injuries.

Dramatic footage of the incident was captured on a Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera.