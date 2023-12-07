Hot air balloon crashes metres away from Phoenix resident’s backyard

A crash was reported involving a hot air balloon in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday (7 December).

The incident unfolded near Dove Valley Road and Interstate 17.

Footage taken by a resident nearby the scene showed the balloon catching on a light pole before collapsing on the ground.

No-one initially appeared to be injured, Phoenix Fire officials said.

Witness Kara Giugliano told Fox News: "I'm used to seeing hot air balloons right outside this window, which I thought was really cool... This one was right outside. The basket was just above the light post."