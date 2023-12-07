Independent TV
Showing now | News
NaN:NaN:NaN
Hot air balloon crashes metres away from Phoenix resident’s backyard
A crash was reported involving a hot air balloon in Phoenix, Arizona, on Thursday (7 December).
The incident unfolded near Dove Valley Road and Interstate 17.
Footage taken by a resident nearby the scene showed the balloon catching on a light pole before collapsing on the ground.
No-one initially appeared to be injured, Phoenix Fire officials said.
Witness Kara Giugliano told Fox News: "I'm used to seeing hot air balloons right outside this window, which I thought was really cool... This one was right outside. The basket was just above the light post."
Up next
26:29
Benjamin Zephaniah and Loyle Carner talk art, dyslexia and Shakespeare
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
03:40
Best moments from the 2023 GOP presidential debates
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
04:07
Anti-migrant protests rock New York
07:42
Meet the Italian farmers facing the extremes of climate change
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:07
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?
04:48
What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
04:57
How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated
03:47
What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated
14:02
Can David Tennant save Doctor Who? | Binge Watch
00:49
The Lazarus Project star says series predicted Russia-Ukraine war
01:35
The Lazarus Project stars give their own summary of sci-fi series
08:06
Does superhero fatigue spell disaster for Marvel?
03:24
Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box
03:13
Emeli Sandé’s intimate rendition of ‘All This Love’ on Music Box
03:35
Emeli Sandé performs title track from new album How Were We To Know
03:39
Only The Poets perform ‘Looking At You’
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
44:28
Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
01:09
Daredevil plunges off Dubai skyscraper in ‘WakeBase’ stunt
00:49
Man United boss Ten Hag accuses reporters of ‘going around our back’
00:53
Pochettino provides injury update on Chelsea stars before Man Utd trip
00:39
Former FA director warns gap between rich and poor will widen
00:34
Watch: ‘Unprecedented’ snowfall causes chaos in Cumbria
00:40
Cop28: Pikachu-clad activists call Japan to end fossil fuel financing
00:34
Angel of the North statue covered in snow as cold snap grips UK
00:30
Cameron defends Britain’s ‘unbelievably strong’ climate record at Cop
00:37
Tony Bellew opens up on meeting Sylvester Stallone for first time
00:58
Danielle Harold shares how Jamie Oliver was behind Eastenders role
00:25
Strictly’s Vito declares he’s ‘in love’ with Ellie in hot mic comment
00:30
Benjamin Zephaniah reveals why he turned OBE down in resurfaced clip
00:27
Robert Irwin shocked as swarm of moths gathers in shorts overnight
00:43
Runaway pig evades capture by police in New Jersey: ‘Albert Einswine’
00:20
Little boy adorably tustles with Queen over toy dinosaur
00:28
One Show’s Alex Jones makes live blunder as guests burst out laughing
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09