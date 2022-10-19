Bristol Grosvenor Hotel: Fire engulfs derelict building

Bristol’s derelict Grosvenor Hotel was engulfed by flames on Tuesday night (18 October) sending thick plumes of smoke into the dark sky.

These clips captured by local Green Party Councillor Ed Plowden and witness Deborah Wilder show the scene as firefighters battled the blaze.

The building was considered for a multi-million-pound transformation after a council buy-out, according to Bristol Live, after lying empty for over 20 years.

Avon Fire & Rescue Service said all roads surrounding Temple Way were closed for the response but were reopened early Wednesday morning.

