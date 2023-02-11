Security at Knowsley hotel increased after anti-refugee protests

Security has been increased at a hotel in Merseyside housing asylum seekers after violent protests occurred outside the building on Friday, 10 February.

Anti-refugee demonstrators gathered outside the Suites Hotel, Knowsley, with a counter-protest by pro-migrant groups.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show a police van on fire.

Merseyside Police confirmed that three people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder.

The force said that missiles were thrown towards officers and damage caused to a police vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

