Fire tears through derelict Fife hotel

Smoke and flames billowed from a fire at a hotel in Fife on Thursday, 18 August.

Firefighters attended the scene through the night to bring the blaze at the Lundin Links Hotel building under control, using seven appliances, two height vehicles and two specialist resources.

Emergency services were still on site, where a fire broke out back in 2018, on Friday morning.

People living nearby the hotel were asked to leave their homes, however, there were no reports of injuries.

