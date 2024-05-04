Diners hold noses as hot pot restaurant flooded by raw sewage

Diners at a hot pot restaurant in Chengdu, China, were left horrified after raw sewage began flooding the restaurant when a pipe burst.

In footage from the scene, guests could be heard yelling and holding their noses as liquid poured uncontrollably from the ceiling on 30 April.

It’s not known what caused the pipe to break, and all those affected are being compensated by the restaurant.

The venue only needed to close for the evening while repair work was carried out.