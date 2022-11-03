Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.

If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.

Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.

