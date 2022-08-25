An Uvalde shooting survivor who was recently released from hospital after a 66-day stay will be given a new house after feeling unable to return home.

Mayah Zamora, 10, was severely wounded in the massacre, in which a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.

Zamora threw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Houston Astros game on 23 August.

At the game, it was announced that former Astros player Carlos Correa’s foundation had secured funding for a new house for Zamora, who felt uncomfortable returning home after finding out the shooting suspect lived two blocks away from her.

