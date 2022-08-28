Houston police has given an update after four people were killed and several others were injured in a fire started by an active shooter.

The suspect, identified only as a African American male, age 40, reportedly attacked the neighbourhood at 1am on Sunday morning, claiming three victims, all men, ranged in age from 40-60.

He was later shot down at the scene.

“This suspect very sadly and evelly set fire to several residences, laid in wait for several residents to come out and fired on them”, the Huston police confirmed.

