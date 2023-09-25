Andy Burnham has urged Rishi Sunak to avoid scrapping HS2, warning that the decision would leave the north of England with “Victorian infrastructure”.

Speaking on Monday morning (25 September), the mayor of Greater Manchester questioned why those living in the region are treated as “second-class citizens”.

“We need new north-south rail lines and we need new east-west rail lines, London has never been forced to choose between those two things,” Mr Burnham said.

“London gets everything. Why should we always be forced to choose? Why should the public here always be treated as second-class citizens?”