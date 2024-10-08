Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Caspar Barnes | Tuesday 08 October 2024 18:46 BST

Huge sign appears on football pitch discouraging dog fouling

A huge sign encouraging dog owners to pick up after their pets has appeared on a football pitch in Hackney Marshes in east London.

Hackney Marshes, which describes itself on its website as the “spiritual home of Sunday league football” teamed up with pet food company Naturo to create the 60ft message.

Drone footage of the sign, which reads “our number 7 shouldn’t have to pick up your dog’s number 2” highlights the lengths Hackney Marshes are willing to take in order to discourage dog fouling.

