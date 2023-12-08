Hugo Keith’s best moments from the Covid Inquiry

Watch Hugo Keith’s best moments as he leads as Counsel to the ongoing Covid-19 inquiry.

Mr Keith plays a significant role in the investigation — providing independent legal advice to Baroness Heather Hallet, presenting evidence, and questioning witnesses.

During hearings, Mr Keith has not held back. From grilling Boris Johnson to giving witnesses some sass, Mr Keith has not made the probe easy for those in the hot seat.

The team leading the three-year public inquiry is looking into how the government handled the pandemic. There have already been damning revelations that have exposed the different ways the government failed.