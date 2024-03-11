Police and crime scene investigators continue to search the site of Hull funeral directors, following reports of “concern for the care of the deceased”.

Officers were seen at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hessle Road on Monday (11 March), after police revealed a 46-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman had been arrested on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation and fraud by abuse of position.

It comes after 34 bodies were removed by police from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road and taken to the mortuary in Hull.

A direct phone line has been set up for anyone who may be affected and can be reached on 0800 051 4674 or 0207 126 7619 if calling from abroad.