Hunter Biden pleads not guilty three gun charges in Delaware court

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to three federal gun charges at his arraignment at a Delaware court on Tuesday, 3 October.

Prosecutors alleged that, in 2018, the president’s son knowingly lied to a licenced gun dealer and made false statements on a firearm application in order to obtain a handgun.

According to the indictment, Mr Biden allegedly possessed the illegally-obtained firearm for 11 days between 12 October and 23 October of that year.

Mr Biden has spoken about having struggled with addiction but his lawyers have argued that he didn’t violate the law.