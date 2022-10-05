The founder of the Papa John’s pizza chain has said that he “lost a home” in Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Speaking to OAN from Utah, John Schnatter described how his home in Naples was damaged in the Category 4 storm.

“I’m not really worried about myself because I have the resources... but you just can’t imagine how bad this is, my heart goes out to the folks in Florida. Yeah I’ve lost a home, but they’ve lost everything,” Mr Schnatter said.

