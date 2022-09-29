Florida governor Ron DeSantis clarifies police statement on hurricane deaths

Florida governor Ron DeSantis has clarified a statement from a local police sheriff regarding the number of fatalities from Hurricane Ian.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s Good Morning America that he “definitely” knew the “fatalities are in the hundreds.”

An official number of those who died has not yet been confirmed as of Thursday, 29 September.

Mr DeSantis said that the sheriff’s comment was “basically an estimate” based on calls for rescue.

